Insider Selling: Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Chairman Sells $2,318,850.00 in Stock

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $2,318,850.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,422,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,294,210.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Knight-Swift Transportation Stock Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $52.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.40, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.93. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $60.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 1.98% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the first quarter valued at $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 67.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 628 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 3,461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 748 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Loop Capital cut Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $63.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

