Insider Selling: LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) CEO Sells 17,000 Shares of Stock

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $174,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,383,362 shares in the company, valued at $14,179,460.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

LendingClub Price Performance

Shares of LendingClub stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,261,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,466,074. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.79. LendingClub Co. has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $12.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 2.06.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $187.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.03 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 3.41%. LendingClub’s revenue was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of LendingClub from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on LendingClub from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price (up previously from $10.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LendingClub has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

Institutional Trading of LendingClub

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LC. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in LendingClub by 176.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $11,749,000 after acquiring an additional 857,371 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,115,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at about $743,000. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

See Also

