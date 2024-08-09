Insider Selling: Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Director Sells 296 Shares of Stock

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 296 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$165.15, for a total transaction of C$48,884.02.

Loblaw Companies Stock Up 0.2 %

L stock traded up C$0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching C$164.97. The stock had a trading volume of 222,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,309. Loblaw Companies Limited has a one year low of C$110.52 and a one year high of C$171.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 156.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$162.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$152.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$50.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.12.

Loblaw Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be given a $0.513 dividend. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on L shares. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$159.00 to C$175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$157.00 to C$172.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$172.00 to C$186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$148.27 to C$161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$176.43.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, provides grocery, pharmacy and healthcare services, health and beauty products, apparels, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

