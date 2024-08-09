Insider Selling: Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) General Counsel Sells 1,789 Shares of Stock

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 1,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.73, for a total value of $459,289.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 15,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,637.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

PIPR stock traded up $3.69 on Friday, reaching $258.79. The company had a trading volume of 164,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,878. The company’s fifty day moving average is $254.80 and its 200 day moving average is $227.88. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.41. Piper Sandler Companies has a 1 year low of $130.89 and a 1 year high of $280.45.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.26. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $357.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Piper Sandler Companies

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 44.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $21,023,000. Mairs & Power Inc. grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 210.8% in the fourth quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 123,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,526,000 after purchasing an additional 83,495 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 37.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 220,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,583,000 after purchasing an additional 59,915 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Piper Sandler Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $10,970,000. Finally, Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Piper Sandler Companies Company Profile

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. It offers investment banking services and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products; advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, equity and debt private placements, and debt and restructuring advisory; raises capital through equity and debt financings; underwrites municipal issuances; and municipal financial advisory and loan placement services, as well as various over-the-counter derivative products.

