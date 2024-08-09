Insider Selling: Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) Insider Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) insider Robert B. Callahan sold 1,000 shares of Powell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Powell Industries stock opened at $164.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.88. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.51 and a 12 month high of $209.14.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $1.63. Powell Industries had a return on equity of 33.09% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $288.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. Powell Industries’s revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Powell Industries, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Powell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.59%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 38.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Powell Industries by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Powell Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of Powell Industries by 2.2% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, switches, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

