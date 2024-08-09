Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) CEO Sells $213,000.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Gibson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,387,039.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Christopher Gibson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 10th, Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $374,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Christopher Gibson sold 50,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.42, for a total value of $421,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RXRX traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $6.29. 8,665,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,060,540. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.16 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -4.09 and a beta of 0.83.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $14.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 79.96% and a negative net margin of 765.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC purchased a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,041,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $161,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $34,825,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after buying an additional 5,680,656 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

