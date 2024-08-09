Insider Selling: Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) CFO Sells 25,760 Shares of Stock

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) CFO Gianluca Romano sold 25,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.54, for a total transaction of $2,435,350.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 52,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,694.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $96.28. 1,463,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,660,525. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a twelve month low of $62.43 and a twelve month high of $113.57. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of -75.02 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 5.11%. The company’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -217.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Seagate Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on STX shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $119.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.94.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

