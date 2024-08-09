Insider Selling: Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Director Sells 304 Shares of Stock

Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Flug sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $27,478.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,535.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Jeffrey Flug also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 17th, Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $13,692.16.

On Friday, July 5th, Jeffrey Flug sold 152 shares of Shake Shack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.26, for a total transaction of $12,959.52.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $101.35 on Friday. Shake Shack Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.79 and a 1-year high of $111.29. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.90. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of 184.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Shake Shack last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Shake Shack had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The firm had revenue of $316.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $314.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Shake Shack's revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Shake Shack Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Shake Shack in the second quarter worth about $661,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 6.6% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 34,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Shake Shack by 1.9% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on SHAK shares. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Shake Shack from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Shake Shack from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Shake Shack in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Shake Shack from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.83.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, chicken, hot dogs, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

