Insider Selling: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Sells $247,850.00 in Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,851,715.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %
NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $49.51 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $562.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.04%.
Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.
Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile
Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.
