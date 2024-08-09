Insider Selling: Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Sells $247,850.00 in Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) Director William E. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total value of $247,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,851,715.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:SMBC opened at $49.51 on Friday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $58.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $45.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.80. The stock has a market cap of $562.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.04%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 23.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 145,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after acquiring an additional 27,388 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,302 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 24.9% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 60,860 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 12,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

