Insider Selling: Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Insider Sells 24,161 Shares of Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) insider Jeanna Steele sold 24,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total value of $464,857.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,271.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeanna Steele also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sunrun alerts:

On Monday, July 8th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,513 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.61, for a total value of $31,688.93.

On Thursday, June 6th, Jeanna Steele sold 2,299 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.44, for a total value of $33,197.56.

Sunrun Price Performance

Sunrun stock traded down $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.89. The company had a trading volume of 11,996,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,541,669. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.43 and a 12-month high of $20.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sunrun ( NASDAQ:RUN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The energy company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.88. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 68.22% and a negative return on equity of 3.58%. The business had revenue of $523.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.76 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sunrun from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price target on Sunrun from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Sunrun from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Sunrun from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sunrun from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Sunrun

Institutional Trading of Sunrun

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 76.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,758 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 116.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 93,912 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 50,490 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,968.2% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,370 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.