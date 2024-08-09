Insider Selling: Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) EVP Sells $487,200.00 in Stock

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBDGet Free Report) EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,603.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Upbound Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBDGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Upbound Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -321.74%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Our Latest Report on UPBD

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.