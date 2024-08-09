Insider Selling: Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) EVP Sells $487,200.00 in Stock

Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) EVP Ralph T. Montrone sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $487,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,603.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Upbound Group Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of UPBD stock opened at $32.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Upbound Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 2.02.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Upbound Group had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 32.94%. Upbound Group’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Upbound Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -321.74%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Upbound Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Upbound Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Upbound Group in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Upbound Group from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Get Our Latest Report on UPBD

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.