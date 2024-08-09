Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research restated their outperform rating on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $225.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Insight Enterprises’ Q4 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut Insight Enterprises from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NSIT stock opened at $185.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $139.34 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $202.48 and a 200-day moving average of $193.73.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by ($0.36). Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $538,532.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,061,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSIT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $718,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 27.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,149,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,700,000 after purchasing an additional 467,088 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,398,000 after purchasing an additional 321,780 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 791,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $140,291,000 after purchasing an additional 21,501 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 405,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after buying an additional 88,641 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

