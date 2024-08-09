Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $788-798 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $789.70 million.

NYSE INSP traded up $4.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $192.53. The stock had a trading volume of 95,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,328. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of -341.75 and a beta of 1.31. Inspire Medical Systems has a 1 year low of $123.00 and a 1 year high of $257.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $147.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.78.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.46. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $195.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inspire Medical Systems will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

INSP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $280.00 to $217.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $219.79.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

