InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
InspireMD Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NSPR opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. InspireMD has a 12-month low of $1.81 and a 12-month high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $71.05 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.51.
InspireMD (NYSE:NSPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 million. InspireMD had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 350.35%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that InspireMD will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.
InspireMD, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the development and commercialization of MicroNet stent platform technology for the treatment of vascular and coronary diseases in Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific. The company offers CGuard carotid embolic prevention system (EPS) for use in carotid artery applications; CGuard Prime Stent System, a mesh-covered self-expanding carotid stent; and SwitchGuard NPS, a non-invasive transcarotid artery revascularization device; as well as treating acute stroke with tandem lesions.
