Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Lowered to Neutral at Mizuho

Mizuho cut shares of Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $22.00 price objective on the chip maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $36.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Intel from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lowered Intel from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a hold rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.04.

Intel Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $19.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,266,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,828,367. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Intel has a 1-year low of $18.84 and a 1-year high of $51.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.92 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 1.82% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intel

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,730 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 4,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its holdings in Intel by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 11,461 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

