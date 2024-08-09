Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN) Given New $4.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 93.24% from the stock’s previous close.

IDN has been the subject of several other research reports. DA Davidson cut shares of Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Intellicheck in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Intellicheck stock traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.07. 173,582 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,890. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 million, a P/E ratio of -41.40 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.81. Intellicheck has a 1-year low of $1.56 and a 1-year high of $4.46.

Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $4.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Intellicheck will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intellicheck news, CFO Jeffrey Ishmael sold 26,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $97,781.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 259,904 shares in the company, valued at $959,045.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.87% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intellicheck in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 37,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,667 shares in the last quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 158,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 13,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intellicheck by 16.8% in the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,767,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after purchasing an additional 253,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, provides on-demand digital identity validation solutions for KYC, fraud, and age verification needs in North America. The company offers solutions for digital and physical identities for financial services, fintech companies, BNPL providers, e-commerce and retail commerce businesses, law enforcement, and government agencies.

