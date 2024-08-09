Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Inter Parfums updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR traded down $3.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 85,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $108.39 and a 1-year high of $156.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $122.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.90.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 69.12%.
Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.
