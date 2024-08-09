Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Inter Parfums updated its FY24 guidance to $5.15 EPS.

Shares of IPAR traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $130.96. The stock had a trading volume of 85,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,227. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $108.39 and a 52 week high of $156.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.12%.

IPAR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Inter Parfums currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.75.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

