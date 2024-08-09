International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $117.92

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 117.92 ($1.51) and traded as high as GBX 159.25 ($2.04). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 153.50 ($1.96), with a volume of 609,349 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th.

International Personal Finance Cuts Dividend

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 130.53 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 118.44. The stock has a market capitalization of £347.89 million, a PE ratio of 719.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.92, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a current ratio of 3.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 29th will be given a GBX 3.40 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 2.46%. International Personal Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,238.10%.

In other International Personal Finance news, insider Gary Thompson purchased 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 127 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £19,939 ($25,481.15). 8.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers credit products, such as online payment transaction; revolving credit line; digital installment loans; credit card; hybrid loans; and home credit installment loans. It also offers medical and life insurances.

