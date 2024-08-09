Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Position Decreased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,313,238,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $575,536,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $374,390,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,285,565 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $513,056,000 after buying an additional 678,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 65.7% in the 4th quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,301,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $439,106,000 after buying an additional 516,054 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $463.43. 1,015,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,958. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $435.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $403.41. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $254.85 and a 52 week high of $468.78. The firm has a market cap of $164.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.23, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,441,507.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $458.13, for a total value of $1,291,010.34. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $136,522.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 2,943 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.30, for a total transaction of $1,304,631.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,275 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,766 shares of company stock worth $6,802,276 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Redburn Atlantic raised Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $380.00 to $510.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $451.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $462.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.30.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

