Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $527,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Financial Guidance Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 14,170 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HTLF Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $638,000.

PFM traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,240. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $44.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.29 million, a PE ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

