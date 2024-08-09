iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -3.770–3.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -3.000. The company issued revenue guidance of $765.0 million-$800.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $838.9 million. iRobot also updated its FY24 guidance to ($3.77)-($3.31) EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IRBT. StockNews.com cut iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,152,097. The stock has a market cap of $218.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.89. iRobot has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.32.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

