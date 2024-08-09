iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Updates Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.110–0.010 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $217.0 million-$223.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $207.5 million. iRobot also updated its FY 2024 guidance to -3.770–3.310 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on IRBT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday.

Get iRobot alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on iRobot

iRobot Price Performance

IRBT traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.71. 1,241,171 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,559. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.32. iRobot has a 1-year low of $6.48 and a 1-year high of $42.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $221.72 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.89.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($1.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.77) by ($0.19). iRobot had a negative return on equity of 99.56% and a negative net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $166.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.73) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that iRobot will post -4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

iRobot Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.