iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB) Shares Purchased by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Core Dividend ETF worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIVB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 39,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 7,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $45.27. The stock had a trading volume of 45,428 shares. The stock has a market cap of $357.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.56. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $32.90.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.