iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,581 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.99. 944,323 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,446,004. The stock has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $60.66.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

