iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $58.01

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2024

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRTGet Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $58.01 and last traded at $57.98, with a volume of 194663 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.07.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 8,376.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,802,000 after purchasing an additional 383,808 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 569,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 10.7% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiducient Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 32.7% in the second quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 236,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after buying an additional 58,240 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

