iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Position Cut by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group trimmed its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,579 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 168.4% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 39,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,094,000 after purchasing an additional 24,484 shares in the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 165,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $672,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000.

ESGU stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $116.52. 83,982 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 894,250. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $89.69 and a twelve month high of $124.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $119.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

