iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) Shares Purchased by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EAGG. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 32,299 shares during the period. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,384,000. Diversified Portfolios Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 16,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 8,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 14,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EAGG traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.77. The company had a trading volume of 259,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 326,584. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.73. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $44.07 and a 1-year high of $48.39.

The iShares ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (EAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated bonds from issuers evaluated for favorable ESG practices. EAGG was launched on Oct 18, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

