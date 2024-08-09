iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) Trading Down 0.7%

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $60.66 and last traded at $60.66. 4 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.09.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $18.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.45.

Institutional Trading of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.42% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Focused Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (FOVL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US listed equities selected using a variety of value factors. FOVL was launched on Mar 19, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

