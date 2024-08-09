iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 54,321 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 112.7% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 183.1% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EFA stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,294,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,111,598. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.48. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $82.16.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

