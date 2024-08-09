iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Purchased by Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 836.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 870 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 33,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dominguez Wealth Management Solutions Inc. now owns 37,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.88. 2,930,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,279,689. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $36.38 and a 12-month high of $44.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.47.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

