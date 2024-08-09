iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWV. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,158,000. Epiq Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 33,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $421,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 217.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 66,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,079,000 after buying an additional 45,811 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $303.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,958. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $309.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $297.84. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $233.54 and a 12-month high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

