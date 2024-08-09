iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDRV. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000.

Get iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

IDRV traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,136. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40.

iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Profile

The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.