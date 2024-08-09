iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,062 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDRV. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 25.5% in the first quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 87,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 17,825 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 73,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,772 shares during the period. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its position in iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 45,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC raised its position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 26,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $785,000.
iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Stock Down 0.7 %
IDRV traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $26.94. The stock had a trading volume of 14,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,136. iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $25.66 and a 1-year high of $42.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.40.
iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Profile
The iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap selected and weighted index of equities related to self-driving vehicles. IDRV was launched on Apr 16, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- The 3 Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy Now
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IDRV – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.