Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 18.73% and a net margin of 11.09%. The firm had revenue of $16.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Itaú Unibanco Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE:ITUB traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $6.28. The stock had a trading volume of 20,031,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,366,887. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.39. Itaú Unibanco has a 1-year low of $5.12 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The stock has a market cap of $61.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.97.

Itaú Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0031 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is currently 4.05%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded Itaú Unibanco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

