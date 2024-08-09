J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SJM. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $126.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Shares of SJM traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,390. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.25. J. M. Smucker has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $149.46.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that J. M. Smucker will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.67%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,675,871.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2,266.7% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

