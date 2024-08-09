Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Bought by CCM Investment Advisers LLC

CCM Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,405 shares during the period. Jabil makes up about 1.9% of CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. CCM Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Jabil worth $16,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Jabil during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 93.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on JBL. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Jabil from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Jabil from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Jabil from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Jabil from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Jabil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.63.

Shares of NYSE JBL traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.18. 678,549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,743. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $112.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.97. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.85 and a 52 week high of $156.94.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The technology company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.30% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Jabil Inc. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.91%.

In other news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,829 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,986.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Frederic E. Mccoy sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $145,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,126,704.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP May Yee Yap sold 4,274 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total value of $500,228.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,905,986.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

