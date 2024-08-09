Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) PT Lowered to $160.00

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Robert W. Baird from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.50% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $158.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.55.

Shares of NYSE:J traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.50. 999,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,026. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $143.21. Jacobs Solutions has a 12-month low of $120.71 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total transaction of $1,028,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,426,029.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,983,750 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,398,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,561,000 after purchasing an additional 49,545 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 27.9% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,697,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,436,000 after acquiring an additional 805,657 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,044,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,315,000 after acquiring an additional 114,076 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 134.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,658,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,215,000 after acquiring an additional 951,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its position in Jacobs Solutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,216,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,947,000 after buying an additional 18,484 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

