Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 7.850-8.050 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 8.03. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Jacobs Solutions also updated its FY24 guidance to $7.85-$8.05 EPS.

J has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a hold rating and set a $158.00 price objective (up previously from $153.00) on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $157.55.

NYSE:J traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $143.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,008,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 672,086. Jacobs Solutions has a 1-year low of $120.71 and a 1-year high of $154.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $141.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.96. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 EPS. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 26th. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

In other Jacobs Solutions news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total value of $979,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,747,271.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

