Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$34.38.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$32.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Jamieson Wellness from C$31.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Insider Activity

Jamieson Wellness Stock Performance

In other Jamieson Wellness news, Director Tania M. Clarke acquired 4,000 shares of Jamieson Wellness stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.47 per share, with a total value of C$105,888.00. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JWEL opened at C$32.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.32. The firm has a market cap of C$1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$28.55. Jamieson Wellness has a 12-month low of C$22.10 and a 12-month high of C$33.14.

Jamieson Wellness Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Jamieson Wellness’s dividend payout ratio is 92.68%.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells of branded and customer branded health products for humans in Canada, the United States, China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment manufactures, distributes, and markets branded natural health products including vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

