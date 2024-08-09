Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 655 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,826,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,260,165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,320,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth $420,457,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,991,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,885,000 after buying an additional 1,753,077 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,325,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 40.7% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,309,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,847,000 after acquiring an additional 957,270 shares during the period. 78.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, reaching $58.15. 193,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,915,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.77 and a 200 day moving average of $59.54. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $50.72 and a one year high of $86.89. The company has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.62.

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $419,279.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,545.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

