Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 800 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PM. GQG Partners LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 5,006.0% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,958,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,908,000 after acquiring an additional 5,841,696 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Philip Morris International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 58,416,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,495,794,000 after buying an additional 4,869,272 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,785,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,439,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,123,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5,045.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,122,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,484,000 after buying an additional 2,081,472 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.80.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.35. The company had a trading volume of 324,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,385,891. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.23 and a fifty-two week high of $119.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $106.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.84. The firm has a market cap of $180.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.41% and a negative return on equity of 113.32%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 101.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Philip Morris International

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

