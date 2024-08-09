Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 66.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded down $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.76. 349,658 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,969. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.34. The company has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $86.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.70.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

