Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Price Target Cut to $42.00

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Scotiabank from $47.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.12% from the stock’s current price.

JANX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Janux Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.57.

NASDAQ:JANX traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.86. The company had a trading volume of 376,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 762,872. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.39 and a beta of 3.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.12. Janux Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $65.60.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.20. Janux Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 762.92% and a negative return on equity of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $8.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.77 million. The firm’s revenue was up 709.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Janux Therapeutics news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,673 shares in the company, valued at $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Tighe Reardon sold 822,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total value of $45,043,974.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 633,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,693,596.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Xi L.P. Avalon sold 677,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $37,081,025.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,271,216 shares in the company, valued at $179,099,076. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,000,000 shares of company stock worth $164,250,000 over the last three months. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 8,422 shares in the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $42,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Janux Therapeutics by 307.2% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 5,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 112,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 31,999 shares during the period. 75.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies based on Tumor Activated T Cell Engagers (TRACTr) and Tumor Activated Immunomodulators (TRACIr) platforms technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's clinical candidates comprise JANX007, a prostate-specific membrane antigen or PSMA-TRACTr, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial in adults for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) and the vasculature of other tumors; and JANX008, an epidermal growth factor receptor or EGFR-TRACTr that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple solid cancers, including colorectal cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, non-small cell lung cancer, and renal cell carcinoma.

