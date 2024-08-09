JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) Trading Up 2.6%

JCDecaux SE (EPA:DEC – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as €18.32 ($20.13) and last traded at €18.11 ($19.90). Approximately 136,176 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 205,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at €17.65 ($19.40).

JCDecaux Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is €19.33.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SE operates as an outdoor advertising company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment provides advertising services in shopping malls; rents street furniture; and sells and rents equipment, such as automatic public toilets, bikes, etc., as well as provides cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

