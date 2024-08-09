Jeffrey B. Lamkin Buys 10,800 Shares of OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey B. Lamkin acquired 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $235,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
OneWater Marine Trading Down 1.2 %
ONEW stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. 107,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 94,797. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.93. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $35.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.58.
OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($1.01). The firm had revenue of $542.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.20 million. OneWater Marine had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on ONEW. KeyCorp cut their price target on OneWater Marine from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.25.
OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. The company offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. It provides boat repair and maintenance services. In addition, the company arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina services.
