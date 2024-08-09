JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on FROG. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a buy rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on JFrog in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on JFrog from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. FBN Securities began coverage on JFrog in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set an outperform rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Shares of FROG traded up $1.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,102,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,272,460. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79. JFrog has a twelve month low of $21.38 and a twelve month high of $48.81.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $103.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.53 million. JFrog had a negative return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 13.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total value of $1,356,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at $176,290,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other JFrog news, Director Frederic Simon sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $1,356,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,549,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,290,490. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.68, for a total value of $1,100,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 559,034 shares in the company, valued at $20,505,367.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 272,107 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,787 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of JFrog by 285.1% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,422,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,800 shares during the period. Meitav Investment House Ltd. increased its position in shares of JFrog by 4,244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 876,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,903,000 after purchasing an additional 856,451 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of JFrog by 172.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,330,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,943,000 after buying an additional 841,956 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth $35,520,000. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JFrog in the fourth quarter valued at $22,086,000. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JFrog Ltd. provides end-to-end hybrid software supply chain platform in the United States, Israel, India, and internationally. The company offers JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages; JFrog Curation that functions as a guardian outside the software development pipeline, controlling the admission of packages into an organization, primarily from open source or public repositories; JFrog Xray, which scans JFrog Artifactory to secure all software packages; JFrog Advanced Security, an optional add-on for select JFrog subscriptions; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution.

