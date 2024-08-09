JMP Securities Cuts James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) Price Target to $11.00

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

James River Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JRVR traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.29. The stock had a trading volume of 306,570 shares, compared to its average volume of 846,364. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $275.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 0.16. James River Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $16.39.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). James River Group had a positive return on equity of 12.85% and a negative net margin of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $188.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that James River Group will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

James River Group Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On James River Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in James River Group by 125,501.1% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 113,041 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 112,951 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of James River Group during the fourth quarter worth about $345,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of James River Group by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 576,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,325,000 after purchasing an additional 60,609 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of James River Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 70,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 23,597 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in shares of James River Group by 409.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 115,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 92,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

Featured Stories

