John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th.
John Bean Technologies has a payout ratio of 7.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect John Bean Technologies to earn $5.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.1%.
John Bean Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:JBT traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $90.43. The stock had a trading volume of 160,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,902. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. John Bean Technologies has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $113.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.99.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.
About John Bean Technologies
John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, forming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, extracting, pasteurizing, sterilizing, concentrating, high pressure processing, weighing, inspecting, filling, closing, sealing, end of line material handling, and packaging solutions to the food, beverage, and health market.
