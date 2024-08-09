John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs lowered its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs owned approximately 0.08% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,836,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 178.7% in the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 542,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,730,000 after buying an additional 347,647 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,115,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 364.6% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 257,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,739,000 after acquiring an additional 202,193 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 579,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,423,000 after acquiring an additional 194,911 shares during the last quarter.

JPIE stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. 341,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,003. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.37. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 52 week low of $43.72 and a 52 week high of $45.88.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

