John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs Increases Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs’ holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 280.4% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 4,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

TDVG traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.74. The stock had a trading volume of 34,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.67. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The company has a market capitalization of $418.39 million, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.74.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

